Inside Sportiqe's success building a global clothing brand

You've likely seen their products inside NBA Team Shops across the country or maybe you have some in your closet right now, but you likely didn't know the global clothing brand 'Sportiqe' is based right here in the Valley.

Nintendo, Mercedes Benz, Home Depot, FedEx, The Grand Ole Opry... it's a popular and long list of well-known clients all getting their merchandise from Jason Franklin.

He and his co-founder Matt Altman say they started Sportiqe 17 years ago after spotting a need in the market.

"Fan fashion needed to be evolved and elevated and that fan that wanted to buy that boutique department store fit, fabric and feel wasn't getting that at their favorite NBA game or their favorite tour that they went on," says Franklin.

It seems sports fans agreed.

Franklin tells us he thinks the spike in demand really happened when the Phoenix Suns went to the NBA Finals two years ago.

Then the following season, they started putting their own displays inside NBA Team shops.

"It's like moths to a flame," Franklin says. "It's like a regular sort of shopping experience and then all of a sudden, they see this boutique shop. It's like whoa."

All of the items come from the 30-thousand-square-foot production facility in Phoenix.

"We have 100 employees now," Franklin added. "We started with two, my business partner and I both working out of our apartments, and we've grown quite significantly."

Now their signature red tags have been worn by people across the globe.

"We like to say comforted, so, we've comforted now over 6 million people," says Franklin.

His best advice for those who not only want to model his shirts but his business savvy,

"Know what you're good at and know what you're not good at."

You can find Sportiqe clothing at your favorite NBA team shop or on their website.