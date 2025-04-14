How to trade an old car seat in for new, discounted baby gear at Target

Out with the old and in with the new! Starting later this month, you can bring in your old car seat and trade it in for new baby gear at a discount.

From April 27 through May 24, 2025, anyone who brings in an old car seat will receive a 20% off Target Circle Bonus to redeem for “a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby gear.”

The Bonus is redeemable twice within that time period.

The store will take any car seat — infant car seats, expired or damaged car seats, car seat bases, harness or booster seats, and more. Drop-off boxes will be located at Guest Service counters.

The trade-ins will then be recycled to make new products, like pallets, plastic buckets, construction materials, and other items, Target says. So far, the car seat trade-in program has helped recycle 3.2 million car seats since 2016.

Learn more here.