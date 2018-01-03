How to score free days in the gym, try lots of classes and stick to your resolutions!

It's that time of year when everyone is excited about New Year's resolutions! Getting fit or staying healthy is a common one, and there are so many fun ways to do that without spending a fortune. Actually, there are ways to do it for FREE!

Before we get to that, have you seen the "pound" craze take over in the last couple of years? Well, it's still going strong, and it's making working out a ton of fun!

Basically, the premise is using drumsticks to create sound and movement that gives you a great cardio workout. If you want to try it FOR FREE before deciding if you want to sign up for a membership, several gyms offer that option!

Mountainside Fitness offers a FREE, five-day pass for you to try anything that gym has to offer. It's important to note that the five days are consecutive, but that's still plenty of time to enjoy the options. All you have to do is fill out your name, email, and what locations you're interested in.

Several other gyms offer a similar deal. For example, EOS Fitness offers FREE seven-day passes for you to try at any of their locations throughout The Valley.

So, take advantage of these freebies to figure out what workout is best for you. It might just help you accomplish that big New Year's Resolution!