Here are the top five stores to shop at in January, according to DealNews

We've already covered the best things to buy and what to avoid for January, and now DealNews has compiled a list of the top five stores to shop at this month!

This is the information off of their website:

Macy's: Look for towels and bedding at up to 70% off. Plus, shop plenty of good clothing sales, including up to 70% off menswear.

Amazon: While there will be deals at Amazon in almost every product category, last year it offered more Editors' Choice clothing deals than anyone else.

Lowe's: This was the place to buy holiday items last year, with up to 85% off.

Best Buy: If you just have to buy a TV in January, Best Buy offered the best deals, with brand-name 55" 4K screens for around $500.

eBay: While there aren't many sales on electronics and smartphones this time of year, eBay is the place to look if you want them. Last year, the site offered the best deals we'd seen on older model iPhones, with up to $280 off. Even if you aren't interested in electronics, eBay had more Editors' Choice deals than any other retailer last January.