Here are the best grocery deals at the stores this week

Here are some of the best deals we are seeing at each of the following grocery stores this week.

Bashas':

You can score two containers of Hickman's large eggs for $3.00.

Pay $.87 for kale and $.97 for a 16-ounce bag of baby peeled carrots or red, green leaf, iceberg or romaine lettuce. You'll spend just $.47 per pound of green cabbage. Score two bell peppers (red, gold, orange or green) for just $1.

In the meat department, you'll pay $1.47 per pound for boneless skinless chicken breasts. Plus, Friday through Sunday, you get a BOGO deal. Buy one, get one free USDA choice boneless beef.

Friday through Sunday, you can also get deals like $.79 for a 2-liter of 7UP, RC Cola and Canada Dry, for the first eight you purchase.

You can also get six additional donuts free when you buy a dozen Friday through Sunday.