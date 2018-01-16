Here are the best grocery deals at the stores this week

Current
Here are some of the best deals we are seeing at each of the following grocery stores this week.
Bashas':
You can score two containers of Hickman's large eggs for $3.00.
Pay $.87 for kale and $.97 for a 16-ounce bag of baby peeled carrots or red, green leaf, iceberg or romaine lettuce. You'll spend just $.47 per pound of green cabbage. Score two bell peppers (red, gold, orange or green) for just $1.
In the meat department, you'll pay $1.47 per pound for boneless skinless chicken breasts. Plus, Friday through Sunday, you get a BOGO deal. Buy one, get one free USDA choice boneless beef.
Friday through Sunday, you can also get deals like $.79 for a 2-liter of 7UP, RC Cola and Canada Dry, for the first eight you purchase.
You can also get six additional donuts free when you buy a dozen Friday through Sunday.
Food City:
You can get three green bell peppers or bulk carrots for $.99. You can also score two pounds of red potatoes, red onions and tomatillos for $.98. Get two Dole garden salads for $3.00, five cucumbers for $1, and three pounds of Gala apples for $.99. On Wednesday only, it's a three-for-$.99 deal for iceberg lettuce, avocados, serrano peppers and pineapples.
In the meat section, it's $.47 per pound for chicken drumsticks or thighs. Plus, you will pay $.97 per pound for boneless chicken leg meat or country style pork ribs.
Albertsons:
Pay $.75 for a six-ounce container of sweet blackberries, and get four Hass avocados for $5. Pay $.99 for greens (Crisp Iceberg, red or green leaf, romaine or bunch spinach), tomatoes (red ripe, roma tomatoes or sweet onions), and fresh grapefruit. You can also score two crisp green cabbage for $.99.
Safeway:
In produce, pay $.88 per pound for red, ripe tomatoes on the vine or broccoli crowns. Get two 16-ounce containers of red ripe strawberries for $6. Pay $.99 per pound for Gala, Fuji, Granny Smith or Red Delicious Apples. The same deal goes for red or yukon gold potatoes.