Here are the best buys and what you should avoid in January!

The new year is just days away! DealNews compiled the best buys and what you should avoid in January!

Let's start with what deals you can score in in the first month of 2018!

Gym Memberships: Many make it a New Year's resolution to be healthier. January, overall, is a good time to join a gym because some waive extra fees and offer discounted rates. Be sure you fully read the contract though. You don't want to give up on your resolution, and be stuck paying for an entire year. Click here to read more.

Bedding, Towels and More: You see sales taking 50% to 70% off items to refresh your bedrooms and bathrooms. DealNews reported last year, Macy's, Overstock and Wayfair offer 70% off discounts. Click here for more.

Winter Apparel: Winter wear and coats won't be the only thing moving to clearance racks. Though, DealNews reports winter jackets made up a quarter of last year's sales, and shoes did too. You'll be able to find sales on just about everything from socks to handbags, up to 90% off, according to DealNews. Click here to learn more about the deals for name brands.

Holiday Decor: This is the time to stock up on ornaments, lights, decorations, wrapping paper and more! Some sales will be ranging from 50% off to 85% off. DealNews reported that Lowe's offers strings of lights for $2 and a 6.5-foot-pre-lit Christmas tree for $19. Aside from big box stores, check places like Sale Sumo, offering wholesale prices. Check out some of the other places with similar discounts.

Book Hotel Stays: DealNews reports that hotel rooms in most destinations offer discounts of 20% off in January, but there will be higher prices around Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 13 to the 15 this year. Click here for more information, including airfare.

On Broadway: You'll see deals on ticket sales, starting January 5th. Broadway Week is January 16 to February 4. DealNews reported you can find two-for-one tickets for many shows. Click here for those details.

National Parks: As we've mentioned, there will only be four free days to enter National Parks. MLK Day on January 15 is the first one. You'll save up to $35 a car. Click here to see the other free days. Click here to learn more about the annual passes available.

Home Furniture: New styles debut in February, so retailers will want to get rid of stock in January. Plus, you might be able to score a deeper discount with items off the show floor. Wait on getting outdoor furniture though. Those go on clearance in late summer, according to DealNews.

The three things you should wait on are as follows: