HALF OFF ADMISSION! Hop on over to this car show at University of Phoenix Stadium

Do you dream of cars? Do you dream of being field-level like the Arizona Cardinals on game day? Now, you can have both experiences!

The Lowrider Arizona Super Show is coming to town Saturday, February 24th from noon to 9 p.m. at University of Phoenix Stadium.

The main floor will be covered with low riders, customs and classics, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles, pedal cars and more. There will be entertainment like live concerts, auto culture art exhibits, celebrity appearances, activities and more. You can admire the dazzling paints, interiors, and the car hop exhibition. The competition happens with Frank's After Hop. Those things get some serious air!

HERE'S THE DEAL:

All day long on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., you'll score half off admission that would normally be $34! You're only paying $17! It's important to note that kids 10 and under are free with a paid adult admission. Click here and enter the promo code: SMART15

This party is going to be hoppin'! Shall we say... Hop, drop and roll? Okay, enough puns! The clock is ticking! Go get the deal!