PHOENIX - There probably won't be fine china or a 180-count box of diapers on it, but there's a new kind of registry gaining popularity.

Now college-bound students are setting up registries to get those dorm room must-haves. They're not just for babies and weddings anymore — they're for practical co-eds, too!

Target offers a registry that allows you to track who's contributed, who you have and haven't thanked, and even lets you manage your registry with an app on your phone.

Target will then give you 15-percent off any gift you didn't receive.

My Registry allows you to register for gifts from multiple retailers. From bedding to decor to supplies, you can choose from your favorite stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond has one too! You can create it in store or online. There's even a checklist to make sure you're not missing anything!

With a name like Dorm Co., you know they're experts in this area. You can use it to share with friends and family or use it to keep a tally of what you have and what you need.

So start building your college registry, and then type up that little slip of paper with the details and mail it with your graduation party invitations!