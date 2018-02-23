GOLD MEDAL DEAL #5! Half-off all boat rentals at Tempe Beach Park

TEMPE - Want to dive into your weekend fun with a great deal?

The City of Tempe and Boats4Rent are teaming up with your Smart Shopper team to offer you half off boat rentals from 10 a.m. Friday until closing time on Sunday -- this is a full weekend of this Gold Medal Deal!

There are electric boats, kayaks, peddle boats and paddle boards! Try any of them!

Just show up with your ID and a credit card to fill out the paperwork, then mention you saw the Smart Shopper segment and your rental cost will be slashed in half!

All aboard!

IF YOU GO:

72 W. Rio Salado Pkwy

Tempe