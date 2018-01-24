Gift cards galore! Fry's grocery offering 4x points on gift cards this weekend, Jan. 26-28

Go to your Fry's store or search online and buy gift cards as presents for yourself or to places you would normally shop. There are hundreds of choices: Target, Children’s Place, Amazon! Here's an idea: Planning a romantic Valentine's Day dinner? Maybe at Roy's, Red Lobster, or Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen? Fry's carries gift cards for so many different restaurants! There is also a gift card for 1-800-FLOWERS. (Hint, hint)
Here's how it breaks down: every $25 you spend will give you 100 fuel points. That's $.10 per gallon of gas. So if you buy $250 worth of cards, that would give you 1000 fuel points, which in turn will give you $1 a gallon off your next fill up at a Shell or Circle K, up to 35 gallons.
If your vehicle does not have a 35-gallon tank, take an extra gas can so you can fill up your lawnmower, motorcycle, or anything else that uses gasoline. So basically, you’re buying $250 in gift cards, which will cost you $215 when you subtract the gasoline savings!