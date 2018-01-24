Gift cards galore! Fry's grocery offering 4x points on gift cards this weekend, Jan. 26-28

We may be starting to sound like a broken record, but we love this money hack!



Fry’s is offering a promotion for 4x fuel points for gift card purchases this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, January 26-28. So what exactly does that mean for you? A mega discount on gasoline!

Here is how to cash in:

Go to Fry's website.

Add the digital coupon to your V.I.P. card.

Go to your Fry's store or search online and buy gift cards as presents for yourself or to places you would normally shop. There are hundreds of choices: Target, Children’s Place, Amazon! Here's an idea: Planning a romantic Valentine's Day dinner? Maybe at Roy's, Red Lobster, or Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen? Fry's carries gift cards for so many different restaurants! There is also a gift card for 1-800-FLOWERS. (Hint, hint)

Here's how it breaks down: every $25 you spend will give you 100 fuel points. That's $.10 per gallon of gas. So if you buy $250 worth of cards, that would give you 1000 fuel points, which in turn will give you $1 a gallon off your next fill up at a Shell or Circle K, up to 35 gallons.



If your vehicle does not have a 35-gallon tank, take an extra gas can so you can fill up your lawnmower, motorcycle, or anything else that uses gasoline. So basically, you’re buying $250 in gift cards, which will cost you $215 when you subtract the gasoline savings!



Read the FAQ for more information.