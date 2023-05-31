Get your pole and tackle box! June 3 is National Free Fishing Day

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is hooking you up with a great deal!

June 3 is National Free Fishing Day, so you can toss your line in any of the state’s community fishing lakes without having to buy a license.

Arizona has dozens of lakes that are stocked with fish, including many right here in the Valley.

If it’s your first time with a fishing pole, check out the Fishing Fun Day at Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood. There will be fishing events for the whole family, tutorials, freshly stocked fish to catch, and instructions on how to clean and cook fish.

You can register for the free event here.

And if the experience of fishing lures you in, you'll have to obtain a fishing license. There are multiple different options that range from $5 to $57, depending on who's fishing, where you're fishing, and if you want to combine with a hunting license. (Youth under the age of 10 and blind residents do not need to purchase a state fishing license to fish in Arizona, officials say.)

All licenses are valid 365 days from the date of purchase.

