Get half-off admission to Arizona Science Center through July using our Deal of the Day!

So many families are gearing up to go back to school. Our Smart Shopper Deal of the Day at the Arizona Science Center can help you either extend or embrace what's left of summer break!

We asked a family to join us for fun, and part of the Riccobono family made the trip! Mother Heather, daughter Gabby, and sister Bianca were very excited! They've been probably about 100 times, but their passion made me think it was their first.

I asked three-year-old Bianca what she likes best, and she said, "volcanoes," among many other things. Sister Gabby told us that she loves seeing all the new exhibits, learning and spending time with her family. Heather echoed that notion and added it's a great way to beat the heat together.

Chief Curiosity Officer Sari Custer shared that there are several levels, themed areas, presentations, a large screen, constantly-changing exhibits and more! Custer said there is something for everyone.

With our Smart Shopper Deal of the Day, you'll be paying half the price, but don't worry! That doesn't mean you'll get half the fun!

You'll score half off general admission through the rest of July! Adult prices that are normally $18 will be $9. A child ticket drops from $13 to $6.50.

This will be available in person or online. Either mention Smart Shopper at the ticket booth or go online and use the promo code: 3833

You have from now until July 31, 2018, to use the discount.

Here's some more of the fine print sent to us: OFFER ENDS Tuesday, 7/31/2019. Must redeem by 7/31/2018. Offer cannot be combined with any other coupons, offers or promotions. Offer not valid for special events. Promotional value is non-transferable to other Arizona Science Center attractions.

IF YOU GO:

600 E Washington St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

(602) 716-2000

There is a new exhibit you might want to check out while you're there! It's called A Mirror Maze. This is one of the descriptions on the website: Explore one of the most challenging mirror mazes -- 1800 sq. Ft. of infinitely repeating mirrors. Can you find the secret room and hidden surprises? That sounds like a blast!

If you're interested, it costs an additional $8.95 on top of your general admission. It might be a great time to check it out since our discount for general admission lowers your overall cost. If you were interested and used our discount, your total for general admission and the exhibit would be $17.95 for adults when it's normally $26.95 and $15.95 for kids, when it's normally $21.95.

Regardless, embrace the creativity and the fun for less!