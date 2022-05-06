Get FREE Phoenix Mercury tickets with a Fry's receipt

PHOENIX — You can watch the Phoenix Mercury for free when you bring a Fry’s grocery receipt to the Footprint Center.

The promotion is valid for multiple dates throughout the 2022 season.

Fans can get two complimentary tickets to the May 6 or May 11 games when you spend $50 or more at Fry’s Food Stores.

To claim your tickets, bring your receipt to Footprint Center two hours before tip-off.

Can’t go to the May games?

You can get tickets to the July 7 or July 14 games, or August 12 or August 14 games with the same promotion.

