Get an awesome deal renting an electric bike and create miracles for someone else

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Since we've been encouraging you to Recycle your Bicycle, to give a child in foster care a gift that will help them move forward, we decided to score you a deal that will help you get around town too… all for a great cause!

Pedego Scottsdale has all kinds of different electric bike rides, it feels like you're flying!

I took one out for a spin, and when I needed a break I let the motor do the work for me!

And they want to team up with us for a Smart Shopper Deal of the Day!

All day Tuesday, September 25th, call and mention Smart Shopper to score 30% off an all-day rental. The regular cost normally ranges from $65 to $125!

What makes this deal even more motivating is that you’re getting a bargain and it’s creating miracles for others. How? 100% of the proceeds from this deal will go to Recycle your Bicycle to help the kids!

There’s more! Pedego Scottsdale is also donating tires, tubes, and bike accessories.

If you go:

6945 E 5th Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

(480) 994-4447