Watch Now
NewsSmart Shopper

Actions

Get a FREE Slurpee on Tuesday at 7-Eleven

Save money this week with deals from Amazon Prime Day, Kohl's, Target and more!
slurpee day 2023
Posted at 9:52 AM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 12:56:18-04

Cool off with a free treat on Tuesday!

Head to any 7-Eleven store on July 11, 2023, to get a free small Slurpee drink with no purchase necessary.

The deal is an annual celebration of 7-Eleven's birthday when they offer a free Slurpee on "7-11."

In addition to flavors like Summertime Citrus and Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar, they are offering a limited-time flavor of Sprite Lymonade Legacy.

See more deals and freebies for the week here.

Video in the player above highlights more deals to check out this week!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo