Get a FREE Slurpee on Tuesday at 7-Eleven

Cool off with a free treat on Tuesday!

Head to any 7-Eleven store on July 11, 2023, to get a free small Slurpee drink with no purchase necessary.

The deal is an annual celebration of 7-Eleven's birthday when they offer a free Slurpee on "7-11."

In addition to flavors like Summertime Citrus and Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar, they are offering a limited-time flavor of Sprite Lymonade Legacy.

See more deals and freebies for the week here.

Video in the player above highlights more deals to check out this week!