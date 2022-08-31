Get 40 cents off each gallon of gas on Thursday at Circle K fuel stations

PHOENIX — Circle K Fuel Day is Thursday and to celebrate, the chain is offering 40 cents off each gallon of gas.

The deal is valid from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, at participating Arizona fuel stations and more than 3,600 Circle K-branded stations around the country.

Any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the discount.

Circle K

Customers can find their nearest participating location using the Store Locator on CircleK.com or by looking for "Circle K" on fuel pumps.

“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” said Nathan Woodland, Head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K, in a press release.

As of Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas around the country is $3.81. In Arizona, that average is up to $4.00, according to AAA.