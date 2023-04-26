Freebies and deals to celebrate Mother's Day 2023 in the Valley

Listen up, moms! Now is your time to shine and treat yourself to some great freebies and deals around the Valley!
Crust at Verde at Cooley Station (Gilbert)
On Mother's Day, the restaurant is offering a "Mom's Eat FREE" deal on almost all menu items. The promotion excludes 20" and Sicilian pizzas and is available for dine-in only. Crust offers New York-style pizza and authentic east coast Italian food, great wines, local beers and craft cocktails.
LOCATION: 2470 S. Recker Road, Gilbert, AZ 85295.
Kasai (Scottsdale)
Get a complimentary glass of champagne or mimosa when you dine in for Mother’s Day. The restaurant will also be open early for Mother’s Day at noon! You can also text Kasai to 66866 for a chance to win a $200 gift card to Kasai.
Z’Tejas (Multiple locations)
Z’Tejas is serving up brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and moms eat free!
Twin Peaks (Multiple locations)
Treat Mom to half-priced wine by the glass, $6 Sangrias, $6 Wycliff Brut Champagne by the glass, and $6 mimosas.
Westgate Entertainment District (Glendale)
- Blendz Boba: Get $1 off a Mother’s Day drink
- Bodega: Get a penny “Mom”mosa or free dessert on Mother’s Day
- Carousel Arcade Bar: Get a penny “Mom”mosa or free dessert on Mother’s Day
- Salt Taco y Tequila: Get a penny “Mom”mosa or free dessert on Mother’s Day
- State 48 Funk House Brewery: Get a complimentary mimosa for each mother with a purchase of lunch or dinner
- Tulum Modern Mexican: Get a free dessert or a Penny "Momma-rita"
- Yummy Yummy: All mothers get a free House Coffee
- Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles: Free dessert waffle for all mothers
- Popstroke: Get a complimentary Mimosa with the purchase of a round of golf for all Moms on Mother’s Day
- Johnny Rocket’s: 20% off entire bill
- Fat Tuesday: Celebrate mom with $6 “Mom”mosas & 20% off mom's meal
- The Lola: Celebrate mom with $5 “Mom”mosas on Saturday & Sunday until 11 a.m. for Mother’s Day
- McFadden’s Social House: Celebrate mom with $4 “Mom”mosas
- Lumberjaxes: Mother's Throw Free (Limit 1 per group) + Mom's Mimosa Mornings - Saturday & Sunday Until 4:00 p.m.
- Shane’s Rib Shack: Purchase three racks of Slow-Smoked Babyback Ribs and get one free on Sunday only
- Coldstone Creamery: Free "Like it" Ice Cream when moms come to the store with their family
The Shops at Norterra (Phoenix)
- Tikka Shack: Purchase any entree and get a free dessert for Mom
- Salt Taco y Tequila: Get a penny “Mom”mosa or free dessert on Mother’s Day