Freebies and deals to celebrate Mother's Day 2023 in the Valley

Listen up, moms! Now is your time to shine and treat yourself to some great freebies and deals around the Valley!

Crust at Verde at Cooley Station (Gilbert)

On Mother's Day, the restaurant is offering a "Mom's Eat FREE" deal on almost all menu items. The promotion excludes 20" and Sicilian pizzas and is available for dine-in only. Crust offers New York-style pizza and authentic east coast Italian food, great wines, local beers and craft cocktails.

LOCATION: 2470 S. Recker Road, Gilbert, AZ 85295.

Kasai (Scottsdale)

Get a complimentary glass of champagne or mimosa when you dine in for Mother’s Day. The restaurant will also be open early for Mother’s Day at noon! You can also text Kasai to 66866 for a chance to win a $200 gift card to Kasai.

Z’Tejas (Multiple locations)

Z’Tejas is serving up brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and moms eat free!

Twin Peaks (Multiple locations)

Treat Mom to half-priced wine by the glass, $6 Sangrias, $6 Wycliff Brut Champagne by the glass, and $6 mimosas.

Westgate Entertainment District (Glendale)



Blendz Boba: Get $1 off a Mother’s Day drink

Get $1 off a Mother’s Day drink Bodega: Get a penny “Mom”mosa or free dessert on Mother’s Day

Get a penny “Mom”mosa or free dessert on Mother’s Day Carousel Arcade Bar: Get a penny “Mom”mosa or free dessert on Mother’s Day

Get a penny “Mom”mosa or free dessert on Mother’s Day Salt Taco y Tequila: Get a penny “Mom”mosa or free dessert on Mother’s Day

Get a penny “Mom”mosa or free dessert on Mother’s Day State 48 Funk House Brewery: Get a complimentary mimosa for each mother with a purchase of lunch or dinner

Get a complimentary mimosa for each mother with a purchase of lunch or dinner Tulum Modern Mexican: Get a free dessert or a Penny "Momma-rita"

Get a free dessert or a Penny "Momma-rita" Yummy Yummy: All mothers get a free House Coffee

All mothers get a free House Coffee Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles : Free dessert waffle for all mothers

: Free dessert waffle for all mothers Popstroke : Get a complimentary Mimosa with the purchase of a round of golf for all Moms on Mother’s Day

: Get a complimentary Mimosa with the purchase of a round of golf for all Moms on Mother’s Day Johnny Rocket’s: 20% off entire bill

20% off entire bill Fat Tuesday: Celebrate mom with $6 “Mom”mosas & 20% off mom's meal

Celebrate mom with $6 “Mom”mosas & 20% off mom's meal The Lola: Celebrate mom with $5 “Mom”mosas on Saturday & Sunday until 11 a.m. for Mother’s Day

Celebrate mom with $5 “Mom”mosas on Saturday & Sunday until 11 a.m. for Mother’s Day McFadden’s Social House: Celebrate mom with $4 “Mom”mosas

Celebrate mom with $4 “Mom”mosas Lumberjaxes: Mother's Throw Free (Limit 1 per group) + Mom's Mimosa Mornings - Saturday & Sunday Until 4:00 p.m.

Mother's Throw Free (Limit 1 per group) + Mom's Mimosa Mornings - Saturday & Sunday Until 4:00 p.m. Shane’s Rib Shack: Purchase three racks of Slow-Smoked Babyback Ribs and get one free on Sunday only

Purchase three racks of Slow-Smoked Babyback Ribs and get one free on Sunday only Coldstone Creamery: Free "Like it" Ice Cream when moms come to the store with their family

The Shops at Norterra (Phoenix)

