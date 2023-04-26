Where to get Mother's Day 2023 brunch in the Valley

It’s time to spoil all of the wonderful mothers in the Valley!

What better way to celebrate Mother’s Day than brunch? Here’s a list of places hosting brunches around the Valley!

RELATED: Freebies and deals to celebrate Mother's Day 2023 in the Valley

All events take place on Sunday, May 14.

Hotel Valley Ho is hosting a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with salads, omelets, waffles, and other breakfast meals for $79 per person. The ZuZu is also hosting brunch and dinner for everyone to enjoy. Reservations can be made here or by dialing 480-421-7997.

Mark Boisclair/'ZuZu'

Hearth ’61 is offering a brunch special from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Pistachio honey scones, iced gulf shrimp, pan-seared Sea Bass, and Ratatouille will be on their menu! For pricing, reservations and more information click here.

Mark Boisclair/Hearth '61

Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits at The Westin Tempe will have a live DJ to celebrate the holiday!

Enjoy a Lemon Ricotta Riddle Cake ($15), Farmers Eggs Benedict ($20), or Strawberry & Banana French Toast ($15) from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. For reservations click here.

Terra Tempe Kitchen & Spirits at The Westin Tempe

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails is hosting its brunch special from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Menu items include Caprese salad, crepes, and seared salmon.

Reservations can be booked here.

Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

Royal Palms Resort and Spa will host two brunch dining experiences from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

One is at T Cook’s where a shrimp and oyster station will be at the eatery. Reservations can be made here.

The second is at one of the resort's ballrooms. The ballroom banquet buffet will have classic breakfast foods like omelets and a waffle station. Reservations can be made here.

CIELO at ADERO Scottsdale Resort will have French toast casserole, eggs benedict with braised kale and buttermilk waffles for their brunch event from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Book a table here.

CIELO at ADERO Scottsdale Resort

Cala Scottsdale brunch starts at 10 a.m. They’ll have ahi tuna salad ($28), avocado toast ($22), and bottomless mimosas ($20). Reservations can be made here.

Chateau Luxe is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, click here.

Humble Bistro has brunch specials from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with popular brunch offerings, pasta made fresh in-house, and mimosas. For more information, click here.

