FREEBIE FRIDAY: Take advantage of these free holiday events across the Valley!

PHOENIX - You spent enough money this month! Our Smart Shopper team found not only free fun, but some free fit fun to work off that holiday stress and extra holiday pounds!

Starting Christmas day, Meet Me Downtown Phoenix will gather every Monday for a social walk/run through the heart of the city. Not only can you get fit, you can win prizes, shop local and make friends. Check in at Copper Blues between 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

There's still time to get photos with Santa. Even the Old St. Nick needs caffeine. Meet him Saturday at Elevate Coffee at the Shops at Norterra. He'll be there from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Merry Main Street will be held in downtown Mesa through January 5. There's ice skating, food trucks and a four-story tall tree. It is free to get in, but ice skating is $10 . The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 10 p.m. on the weekends.

Glendale Glitters is lighting up the downtown Glendale area through January 6. There are plenty of activities among the 1.5 million LED lights. Visit with Santa, grab a bite to eat and shop for last minute gifts from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.

