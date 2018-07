What would you do to get free pizza for a year? You don't have to do anything embarrassing -- just listen up.

Cici's is opening a new restaurant in Mesa this weekend and they're celebrating with all sorts of freebies. The celebration is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The first 50 guests will get free pizza for a year! That means one free buffet or one large one-topping pizza once per month for an entire year!

That's not all!

There will also be giveaways, face painting and a balloon twister…and these freebies are for everyone.

IF YOU GO: 1411 S. Power Road in Superstition Springs, Mesa