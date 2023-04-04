Free pet vaccines, microchips at two events in the Valley

The Arizona Humane Society is offering free pet vaccinations at two events in the Valley.

On April 4 at AHS’ Mesa Thrift Store’s parking lot (1110 W. Southern Ave., Mesa, AZ 85210). The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In a partnership with Cox Communications, pet owners can also get free microchips on April 4.

Walk-ins are welcomed, but appointments could also be made here. Space is limited.

The second event is on April 25 at Nourish Phoenix’s parking lot (501 S 9th Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85007) from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

This event will also have $10 nail trimming, free wellness exams, and more.

Appointments are required and you can make one here.