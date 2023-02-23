FREE pet vaccine clinic on Feb. 27 at three Valley locations

PHOENIX — Arizona Humane Society is partnering with multiple organizations to help keep your pet healthy and help you save money at the same time!

A free “Vaccine Blitz” event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 at three Valley Food City locations.

Your pet can receive free DA2PP vaccinations to help prevent diseases like Distemper and Parvo, which can be highly contagious and deadly.

AHS will also provide free microchips, wellness exams, and offer to schedule a free booster vaccine at an AHS Veterinary Clinic location.

It’s a first-come, first-served event with 150 spots open at each event location.

The event is happening thanks to the partnership between AHS, Food City, Petco Love, and donors Ann Siner and Lori Galvin.

IF YOU GO:

Food City #1

3442 W. Van Buren St.

Phoenix, AZ 85009

Food City #2

3514 W. Glendale Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85051

Food City #3

6025 N. 27th Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85017

For more information on vaccines and vaccine events, click here.