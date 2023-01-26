Free financial advice at ‘Breakfast with Berdetta’ on Saturday

Get free financial advice, tips on tax preparations, and assistance with FASFA this weekend as part of ‘Breakfast with Berdetta,’ a free breakfast and open house with Tempe City Council Member Berdetta Hodge.

From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, residents from around the Valley are invited to the Escalante Multigenerational Center Community Room (2150 East Orange Street) to get advice on “All Things Financial.”

Event flyer

“There's going to be FASFA for kids, parents, and families who are having kids go off to school,” Hodge said. “There's also going to be a table for financial, for banking, if they want to learn how to open up a savings or checking account.”

Hodge, a lifelong resident of Tempe, was elected to Tempe City Council in July of 2022. To better connect with her constituents, Hodge and her team came up with the concept of ‘Breakfast with Berdetta.’ The open house breakfasts focus on different topics each month.

Hodge chose January’s “All Things Financial” topic because she wants residents to have access to information that could have helped her in the past, Hodge said.

“If I had that information when I was younger on how important credit is, and how important the difference between what checking accounts are, and how to open a savings and how to build it, it would have changed my life,” Hodge said. “And I would just hope that I can help someone else.”

Saturday’s breakfast is free to attend for Tempe and non-Tempe residents.

IF YOU GO

Time: 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Location: Escalante Multigenerational Center Community Room, 2150 East Orange Street, Tempe

RSVP: Cepand_alizadeh@tempe.gov