FREE dog booties available at Valley shopping centers in summer 2025

Cause for Paws is hosting its annual giveaway of dog booties again this summer.

Fulton Homes and 100.7 KSLX are teaming up to provide dog booties that help protect sensitive paws from the scorching pavement.

Pet owners can pick up free dog booties at events in PetSmart parking lots throughout the summer. Dog booties are available in multiple sizes while supplies last and are first-come, first-served.

The events are scheduled to take place at the following locations:



Vets suggest avoiding long walks at any time of the day in the summer, but if you need to bring your pet out, walk in the shade, find real grass instead of turf, and put booties on for short periods of time.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates pavement can reach temperatures of 150º or more. A study done in Las Vegas in August 2020 found that rock surfaces reached 170º.