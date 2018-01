Did you know that there are predators inside your kid's mouth? The good news… you can get rid of them for free and you have a whole month to do it!

Risas Dental and Braces is celebrating National Children’s Dental Health Month by offering free exams and x-rays for kids in February.

It’s valid for children 17 0and under and all you have to do is call 480-566-2930 or go online to book your appointment.

They have 13 locations across the Valley, so there's no reason for those predators to get away.