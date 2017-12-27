Express yourself through arts, crafts, drama and more at Mesa Arts Center's winter camp

MESA, AZ - The kids are off for winter break, and parents might be running out of ideas to entertain them. Plus, Christmas preparations and two weeks off of school can get expensive. Don't worry! Our Smart Shopper Deal of the Day will help with that!

Check out the Mesa Arts Center's Winter Break Arts Camp! It's for 1st-7th graders. Campers will enjoy drama, dance, music, puppetry, video, art classes and more, taught by trained artists/educators. There will be one instructor per 10 campers for all the activities. Participants must bring food and drinks for lunch and snacks, as meals are not provided.

There are two different weeks available. December 26th-29th or January 2nd-5th. Both weeks, the camp runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The price for the entire week (four days) is $144. A single day of camp is $40... but not for Smart Shoppers!

All day long on December 28th, you can score a price of $25 a day for up to two days! That's almost like getting two days for the price of one! You have to enter the promo code: ABC15 if you register online. You can also call 480-644-6500 and mention Smart Shopper in order to get the deal.