You've probably heard the saying...America Runs on Dunkin.

Well, you'll be running to Goodyear this weekend if you want some Dunkin freebies! The grand opening for their new location is Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, so let’s celebrate!

The first 100 people get free coffee for a year.

It comes in the form of a coupon book that includes coupons for free medium hot/iced coffee -- four coupons per month for 12 months. Plus, two bonus months!

So, in total, you’re getting 56 coupons for free coffee!

The next 300 customers will get a free refill mug. That means whenever you go back, you’ll get a discount.

And as long as you're there by noon, it's $.99 for medium cups of hot or iced coffee.

IF YOU GO: 211 S Estrella Pkwy., Suite 101, Goodyear, AZ, 85338