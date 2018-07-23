There's no way of getting around all of the supplies you need, but you shouldn't pay full price for anything. You just have to do a little preparation.

First buy free money. That means once you know where you plan to shop, start looking for discounted gift cards to those stores. Raise.com is a good place to start searching. Also, Fry’s Food is a good place to get gift cards. You won’t get a discount on the card, but it gets you a discount on gas if you gather enough points.

If you have favorite stores, be sure to follow their social media sites and sign up for their rewards program so you can be the first to know about deals. They often send exclusive coupons and promo codes as well.

Finally, shop at consignment and resale stores. Kids grow too fast to buy everything new and there are lots of consignment stores in the valley.

Some worth checking out: Kid to Kid, Clothes Mentor, and Buffalo Exchange. Of course, keep watching Smart Shopper reports and check our website.

We've done the hard work for you, including comparing the price of school supplies at some of your favorite stores.