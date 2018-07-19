Which store will charge you the most for school supplies?

School is back in session as early as next week for some districts and that means parents will be forking out lots of cash for school supplies.

So we took some parents shopping and the competition gets fierce to see which stores will save you the most cash.

I got help from 8-year-old Avery, and his mom Michelle. They shopped at Walmart.

Six-year-old Jax and her mom shopped at Target and we tackled Staples.

We had a shopping list of 10 items, including composition notebooks. It's a three-way tie for notebooks; All three stores charge 50 cents.

Crayola Eraseable Colored Pencils is next and Walmart takes the lead charging $2.97. You'll pay two pennies more at Target, $2.99, and nearly double the price at Staples. Their cost is $5.49.

For Expo Dry Erase Markers, Target takes the lead charging $3.49 for a 4-pack. About a dollar more at Walmart, $4.47. You'll pay the most at Staples, $5.00.

In the end, Staples actually cost the most for our 10 items... $24.43. Walmart is next charging $19.84. But there can only be one winner. Target saved us the most on our ten items. The total, $18.97.

We had a lot of fun shopping, but I must admit, Target was the most convenient. We found everything on our list pretty quickly. We shopped at two Walmart locations and although all of their school supplies were in one section, it still felt more hectic. We spent the most time shopping at Staples because although they have an area dedicated to school supplies, we had to go to different parts of the store to find everything on our list.

Click here for the entire list.