Don't miss all the FREEBIES at the 2018 Spring Fishing Classic at Bass Pro Shops

Score all kinds of freebies at Bass Pro Shops for the 2018 Spring Fishing Classic -- the largest free fishing event of its kind in North America!

February 16th through March 4th, customers can donate used rods and reels (in working order) to receive trade-in savings of up to $200 on qualifying rod and reel purchases. The used fishing equipment will be donated to local nonprofit organizations. Bass Pro Shops has donated nearly 290,000 outdoor products to youth-focused nonprofit organizations to help connect kids and families to nature.

If you use a Bass Pro Shops credit card to purchase new gear, you can receive up to $100 in instant rebate Feb. 22nd through March 4th during store hours. Click here for more information.

Also, during those dates, there will be opportunities for novice and experienced anglers to learn from the pros, load up on the latest fishing gear, interact with outdoor celebrities and win prizes! There will be activities, workshops and challenges!

Seminars from Nitro Pros:

February 17th, 18th, 23rd and 25th, learn from the Nitro Pros and other professionals at Mesa Riverview's location, starting at 11 a.m. Click here to learn more information.

Next Generation Weekend for the kids:

March 3rd and 4th from noon to 5 p.m., kids will get to play with a free catch and release pond to learn the basics of fishing. There is a kids fishing workshop on March 3rd at 2:30 p.m. There will be FREE crafts, a free photo download, a fish toss game, and other giveaways like fish pencil pouches.

Woman's Seminar:

March 3rd at 1:30 p.m., ladies will learn basic fishing information and tips on how fishing can be fun. The first 20 women to attend will get a FREE BPS protective dry box.

Meet TV Star Johnny Johnson and Nitro Pro Staff:

March 4th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees can also enter for a chance to win a fishing trip with Garmin professional angler Jason Christie. The winner will receive a one-day fishing trip, a Garmin echoMAP Plus Fishfinder, a $500 Bass Pro Shops gift card, travel and accommodations—a total retail value of $4,999. Register here to enter for a chance to receive a Bass Pro Shops gift card valued up to $2,400 with the purchase of select boat models from Tracker Marine.