Donate a toy to kids in need, get a free 'Disney on Ice' ticket

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Experience the magic of Disney for free while you help a child experience the magic of Christmas.

The first 1,000 people to donate a new, unwrapped toy on Sat., Dec. 4, will get a free ticket to Disney on Ice: Dream Big.

The holiday toy drive will be held in the South Parking Lot of Scottsdale Fashion Square from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Disney on Ice show features Disney characters like Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, and more. Tickets vouchers are good for the shows from Jan. 13-16, 2022 at Footprint Center.

Footprint Center says the vouchers are limited to one per person/per donation.

The toys will then be distributed to charities around the Valley including Paiute Neighborhood Center, Cardon Children’s Hospital, Honor Health Hospitals and Arizona Helping Hands.

