Don't miss a different kind of 'barre' crawl this weekend that will boost your fitness!

Attention all Smart Shoppers looking to get into the fitness craze! Try the "Bar to Barre" Crawl, and no it doesn't involve alcohol. Check this out!

TenPOINT5 and CYCLEBAR at The Shops at Norterra are joining forces this Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. You're going to score two classes for one price of $25 total! Normally, it would cost $45 for something like this. It will be a rotation of 30 minutes of cycling fun and a 30-minute barre class.

The two plan on teaming up one Saturday a month going forward.

If you can make this Saturday, you need to register online. Click here to register.

Here's what we were sent about the rotation:

1. The first group of participants will start at TenPOINT5 for an expedited 30-minute barre class - from 11:30 a.m. to noon. The first group will then rotate over to CYCLEBAR to have class around 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.