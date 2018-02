PHOENIX - Do you remember our friend Angry Mama? She gets pretty steamy about dirty microwaves and her anger leaves your microwave spotless!

But how about stopping the mess before it ever starts?

Introducing the Hover Cover!

The ads claim it will let the steam out but keep the splatter in.

Plus, it doesn't take up space because little magnets let you store it on the ceiling of the microwave.

We tried it out.

We bought several food items that are known to leave your microwave a mess! One by one we pulled the Hover Cover over the food and heated it up.

Drum roll please...

The Hover Cover did its duty. We rated it No Bull!