Have you ever gone to use the microwave at work and changed your mind about using it because it was so dirty?

For a germaphobe like me, it can make you so mad that you can feel the steam coming out of your ears!

Don't get angry... Now there's Angry Mama! It’s supposed to be the fast, easy and natural way to clean away grub in just minutes. So, of course, we have to try it out!

The instructions say all you have to do is add vinegar and water to the fill lines, place Angry Mama into the microwave and let her get steaming mad!

The claim is that while Angry Mama is inside the microwave, a powerful non-toxic steam blasts every surface to help clean, disinfect and deodorize!

According to the infomercial, the secret design is that it pressurizes, cleaning steam to escape grime in no time.

The Angry Mama cost us $9.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond and after trying it out in several microwaves, we think it’s worth the cost. It lived up to its claim and in every situation; all we had to do was wipe.

Maybe we should change the name to Happy Mama!