Discounts for Super Bowl Experience, Opening Night and Music Fest available until 10 p.m.

The countdown to the Super Bowl is on.

ABC15’s Smart Shopper team found discount codes for Super Bowl Opening Night, the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center, and the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. The only caveat? All three discounts expire at 10 p.m. on Monday, January 16.

First up, is the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center.

It will run for two weekends in February (Feb 4 - 5)

Tickets are $20 for adults

Super Bowl weekend (Feb 9 - 11) tickets are $40.

With the discount code “20DTL” (without quotation marks) fans can save 20% off tickets for both weekends. The discount is only available until 10 p.m. on Monday.

Super Bowl Opening Night, presented by FAST TWITCH, takes place on Monday, February 6 at the Footprint Center. Click here to see available tickets.

To claim the discount, click the “Unlock” feature on the upper right-hand side of the screen after being redirected to Ticketmaster’s website. Enter the promo code “DTL” (without quotation marks). The discount is only available until 10 p.m. on Monday.

And to catch musical acts like Paramore, Dave Matthews Band, or Imagine Dragons and Kane Brown at the Super Bowl Music Fest, use the discount code “WILDCARD” (without quotation marks) to save 15% on select seats. Click here to view performances and find tickets.

Once you select the show you want to attend, click the “Unlock” icon on the upper right-hand side of the screen to enter the promo code. The discount is only available until 10 p.m. on Monday.