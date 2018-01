SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Instead of traveling more than 8,000 miles from Arizona to Thailand, you can experience Thai right here and even get it delivered to your door!

Thai Chili 2 Go offers authentic Thai food to go.

They have several locations, but the newest Valley location in Scottsdale is teaming up with us for a Smart Shopper Deal of the Day.

All day long Thursday, January 4 mention 'Smart Shopper' and you'll score half-off the entire menu. Grab dinner, dessert and drink, your whole bill is slashed in half!

That means you won't pay $10 for your favorite curry dish, instead it will be just $5! How does $4.50 for Pad Thai sound? Finish it off with Thai iced coffee for $1.50, normally $3!

Again, this deal is valid for the Scottsdale location only. Their hours are from 11 a.m to 9 p.m. Thai Chili 2 Go offers delivery and pick up.

Location: 16203 N Scottsdale Rd #105 Building 8, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: 480-653-9158