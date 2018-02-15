Deal of the Day: score half-price admission to third annual Phoenix Vegan Food Festival

There are many stereotypes and jokes about vegan dishes, but this festival is sure to break them all!

Our Smart Shopper Deal of the Day is with the third annual Phoenix Vegan Food Festival at Margaret T. Hance Park on Saturday, February 24th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.!

You'll experience food you may have never tried before from nearly 100 restaurants, food trucks and bakeries. There will be chef demonstrations, a kids zone, and a full day of live music on three different stages. Plus, area vendors will showcase and sell their vegan-friendly household products, body care items, clothing, accessories and more.

General admission is $25 when you purchase in advance, and it includes a beverage token, but our Smart Shopper Deal of the Day will give you more than that!

HALF-OFF TICKETS!

You have until 11:59 p.m. Friday to get the deal! Kids 12 and under are free.

Click here to see a list of all the vendors.

IF YOU GO:

Margaret T. Hance Park

1202 N. 3rd St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004