Cyber Monday is here! Here's what you need to know

PHOENIX — It's Cyber Monday and experts say retailers know customers will be budgeting more this year, so you can expect them to keep prices down.

Kristin McGrath with RetailMeNot says TV's will have some of the best deals, with some prices about $200 lower than last year. She says there will also be good travel deals online and deals for clothing and household items like cooking supplies.

She says retailers know that people may not be willing to spend as much as in years past, so they are matching or beating prices on gifts last year.

"A lot of these are discretionary purchases for customers. So while they may not be budging on some things like groceries, if they can budge a little on these discretionary purchases, things people may want to buy for gifts, things that are not necessities, they're going to do so and we're already seeing some of the lowest prices of the year especially on tech," Mcgrath said.

McGrath recommends using the website camelcamelcamel.com. It's an Amazon price history tool, so you can see whether or not you're getting a good deal.