Consumer tracking company data reports price increases for Thanksgiving dinner

PHOENIX — Like everything else right now, you are probably paying more for your Thanksgiving dinner.

Datasembly is a grocery retail analytics company. They were instrumental in tracking the shortage of baby formula in Arizona this past spring and summer.

The company says its data shows that inflation is taking a bite out of your Thanksgiving purchases.

The company puts together what they refer to as the “Thanksgiving Basket.”

It is a collection of commonly purchased items such as potatoes, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie filling, and Turkey.

Their tracking data shows that costs for the basket have gone up almost 18% compared to 2021. In real dollars, the average consumer is paying $55.99 for Thanksgiving this year compared to $49.53 in 2021.

Turkey is the centerpiece of the meal, and the cost of a frozen turkey is up 11% compared to last year.

The good news is the per-pound price has dropped from just under $2.50 to under two dollars in the past month. Likely due to the increase in supply.

Fresh turkey will set consumers back more. The per-pound price of fresh turkey is about $2.60. Last year it was about $2.25, an increase of 15%.

Datasembly also looked at the yearly increase in the price of turkey state by state and Arizona is among the states with the highest increases this year. Hawaii experienced the largest increase at 46%.

Arizona ranks fourth with a 34% increase.

The company says that the price increases mostly impact consumers in urban metro areas.

People outside the Phoenix metro may not see the same increases. They also say that the price increases are not uniform across all retailers.

If you still need to buy items for Thanksgiving dinner, be sure to shop around.