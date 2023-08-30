Circle K offering 30 cents off each gallon of fuel on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

Fuel up at a discount during Circle K Day on Thursday, Aug. 31!

Circle K is offering 30 cents off each gallon of fuel from 4 to 7 p.m. at participating locations. The discount will be given at the pump with no coupon necessary.

The chain recently announced a new rewards program, Inner Circle, that offers fuel discounts. That means those who are members will be able to get up to 55 cents off per gallon on Thursday afternoon.

The program offers 25 cents off per gallon during your first five fill-ups and five free drinks, plus other fuel discounts and deals throughout your membership.

Even if you don't need gasoline, you can get deals at Circle K. From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., get 50% off all hot food, dispensed beverages, and more.

