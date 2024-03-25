Churros, final spring training deals, wings and other Valley discounts

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, March 25-31.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Celebrate Easter (March 31) with Hamburguesas Y Cervezas this year. They will be offering 20% off the entire bill of parties 6 or more.

Macayo’s Mexican Food : Get churros for 78 cents all day long on March 26 to celebrate the restaurant’s 78th anniversary! This offer is available at Macayo’s locations around the valley for dine in and take out.

: Get churros for 78 cents all day long on March 26 to celebrate the restaurant’s 78th anniversary! This offer is available at Macayo’s locations around the valley for dine in and take out. Pogo Pass Phoenix/Tucson : Get more than 50% off an activity pass valid at numerous amusement parks, entertainment centers, sporting events, and more. Use code SpringBreakFun for 50% OFF + an additional $5 off at checkout through March 31st. Buy them here.

: Get more than 50% off an activity pass valid at numerous amusement parks, entertainment centers, sporting events, and more. Use code SpringBreakFun for 50% OFF + an additional $5 off at checkout through March 31st. Buy them here. Peter Piper Pizza : Diners can get a buy one, get one free lunch buffet on March 25.

: Diners can get a buy one, get one free lunch buffet on March 25. TGI Fridays : Get six free boneless wings with your choice of sauce when you bring in and show your busted March Madness bracket. Get more details here.

: Get six free boneless wings with your choice of sauce when you bring in and show your busted March Madness bracket. Get more details here. Source at Epicenter at Agritopia: Try new happy hour specials on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses, and $5 beers.

Try new happy hour specials on weekdays from 3-6 p.m. including $6 hummus, $10 house pizzas, $7 wine glasses, and $5 beers. Buca di Beppo has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7.

has weekday happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with appetizers for $6-$7, 14-ounce drafts for $5, wine and sangria for $6, and Italian cocktails for $7. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thai Chili 2 Go is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly.

is spicing up Tuesdays with exclusive offers for those who sign up for TC2GO’s Rewards program. You'll get special offers every Tuesday such as a free three-piece order of Thai Dumplings with the purchase of an entrée, $5 off any order of $35 or more, or $2 off any order. Offers will change weekly. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are offering free photos with the Easter Bunny at all locations. You can make an advanced reservation online to get a free 4x6 color photo in a festive frame (while supplies last), or you can purchase additional packages. The event runs through March 31. Learn more from Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops.

Spring training deals



Myke’s Pizza is welcoming Spring Training fans to its Downtown Mesa location with $2.50 off a Margherita Pizza through March 31.

is welcoming Spring Training fans to its Downtown Mesa location with $2.50 off a Margherita Pizza through March 31. Same-day Cactus League Spring Training ticket holders will receive $5 draft beers and $5 house wine at all Picazzo's locations. Limit 3 per ticket holder.

locations. Limit 3 per ticket holder. Streets of New York : Guests can bring in their ticket from any AZ spring training game to receive $5 off their order! Minimum of a $25 purchase. Offer valid through March 26 for dine-in only at all 15 Arizona locations.

: Guests can bring in their ticket from any AZ spring training game to receive $5 off their order! Minimum of a $25 purchase. Offer valid through March 26 for dine-in only at all 15 Arizona locations. Federal American Grill: Anyone who brings in a Cactus League spring training ticket will get a free appetizer!

Anyone who brings in a Cactus League spring training ticket will get a free appetizer! Pita Jungle: Get a free small hummus when you bring in a same-day spring training game ticket. Offer is valid through March 26 at participating locations. Ticket must be presented at time of order.

Get a free small hummus when you bring in a same-day spring training game ticket. Offer is valid through March 26 at participating locations. Ticket must be presented at time of order. 18 Degrees : Get 20% off your dining bill when you show your same-day spring training game ticket. Offer valid through March 26.

: Get 20% off your dining bill when you show your same-day spring training game ticket. Offer valid through March 26. Diego Pops, The Montauk & The Hot Chick : Guests can bring in their same-day ticket from any Arizona spring training game to receive a $4 ‘Bad Birdie - Juicy Golden Ale’ draft beer by Four Peaks Brewing. Offer valid through March 26.

: Guests can bring in their same-day ticket from any Arizona spring training game to receive a $4 ‘Bad Birdie - Juicy Golden Ale’ draft beer by Four Peaks Brewing. Offer valid through March 26. Mici Italian in Queen Creek will be offering half-priced pizzas and pastas when you bring in your same-day Arizona spring training ticket. Offer valid through March 26.

in Queen Creek will be offering half-priced pizzas and pastas when you bring in your same-day Arizona spring training ticket. Offer valid through March 26. Los Sombreros : Bring in your same-day Arizona spring training ticket to Los Sombreros and receive a frosty draft beer for only $2! Offer valid through March 26 at both the Scottsdale and Mesa locations.

: Bring in your same-day Arizona spring training ticket to Los Sombreros and receive a frosty draft beer for only $2! Offer valid through March 26 at both the Scottsdale and Mesa locations. The Sicilian Butcher : Receive a complimentary Happy Hour Bruschetta when you show your same-day AZ spring training ticket. Three Valley locations in Chandler, Peoria and Phoenix. Offer valid through March 26.

: Receive a complimentary Happy Hour Bruschetta when you show your same-day AZ spring training ticket. Three Valley locations in Chandler, Peoria and Phoenix. Offer valid through March 26. Hash Kitchen : When you present your same-day AZ spring training ticket OR come in wearing your spring training team's jersey or memorabilia, you will receive a mimosa for only $4 (50% off) with the purchase of an entree. Offer valid through March 26.

: When you present your same-day AZ spring training ticket OR come in wearing your spring training team's jersey or memorabilia, you will receive a mimosa for only $4 (50% off) with the purchase of an entree. Offer valid through March 26. Hamburguesas y Cervezas : Anyone who wears their team's baseball jersey from now until March 26 will receive ½ off the Roosevelt Row Nachos making them just $7 accompanied by $4 Mexican Drafts!

: Anyone who wears their team's baseball jersey from now until March 26 will receive ½ off the Roosevelt Row Nachos making them just $7 accompanied by $4 Mexican Drafts! Westgate Entertainment District:

Blendz Boba Tea Lounge – 10% off total bill when you show your ticket(s) Fine Ash Cigars – 10% off total bill when you show your ticket(s) Retail Therapy AZ – 10% off total purchase when you show your ticket(s) Bodega – 15% off total bill when you show your ticket(s) Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles – 15% off total bill when you show your ticket(s) Salt Tacos ỹ Tequila – 15% off total bill when you show your ticket(s) Carousel Arcade Bar – 15% off total bill when you show your ticket(s) La Lady Boutique – 15% off total purchase when you show your ticket(s) The Lola – 15% off total bill when you show your ticket(s) Chicken N Pickle – Free shareable when you show your ticket(s) LumberJaxes Axe Throwing Bar – Purchase a minimum of $20 on food and beverage and receive a one-hour free axe throwing session when you show your ticket(s) Tropical Smoothie Café – 50% of smoothies when you show your ticket(s) Cold Stone Creamery – 10% off total bill when you show your ticket(s) NakedQ – 15% off total bill when you show your ticket(s) Tulum Modern Mexican – 15% off food bill and $5 house margaritas, palomas and draft beer when you show your ticket(s) Dave & Buster’s – $25 free Game Play with $25 purchase when you show your ticket(s) RazzleberrieZ Frozen Yogurt – 10% off total bill when you show your ticket(s) Yummy Yummy Crepes & Snacks – 10% off total bill when you show your ticket(s) Fat Tuesday – 20% off total bill when you show your ticket(s)



Deals for teachers, military, veterans and seniors



Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

on Tuesdays with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

Know of a great deal we missed? Send an email to smartshopper@abc15.com.