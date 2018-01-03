Calling all moms! Try these FREE fitness classes through January 14th!

Moms, you do everything. You're a chef, sometimes a chauffeur, you multitask, and not only do you create lives, but you change them too! Moms are the strongest women out there, and now there are gym classes for super busy mothers.

This place is called FIT4MOM. It's an exclusive fitness studio at Tempe Marketplace for moms and moms-to-be! The owner told us they want to celebrate what they're calling the first brick-and-mortar studio space in The Valley with FREE classes!

From Saturday, January 6 through January 14, you can try classes like yoga or Body Back Boost, high-intensity interval training. You could also try FIT4BABY prenatal workouts, and stroller strides, full body conditioning. In the workout, you are running with strollers. Your kids can ride along, or they can stay inside the studio. There is a special area where kids can play while moms work out.



The owner also told us that they design the classes to be for moms in every aspect. Moms spend their days taking care of everyone else, so this is one way moms can take care of themselves, and be rejuvenated.

Check out this MOM-nificent place, and enjoy the free classes through the 14th!

IF YOU GO:



Tempe Marketplace, on the north side in The District between Charming Charlie and Mod Pizza

FIT4MOM is on the lefthand side.

