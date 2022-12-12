Budget-friendly stocking stuffers and gift ideas from The Toy Insider

With inflation reaching record highs in 2022, 40% of holiday shoppers are looking to tighten their budgets, according to a survey from Bankrate.

With holiday costs rising, the ABC15 Smart Shopper team asked the experts at The Toy Insider to help find budget-friendly holiday gifts and stocking stuffers that won’t break the bank.

All year, editors at The Toy Insider test the newest toys to help shoppers find the perfect gift.

“Just the more innovative, the better,” Jackie Cucco, a Senior Editor at The Toy Insider, said. “Things that we've never seen before. Things that are going to really blow kids' minds.”

Below, Cucco lays out The Toy Insider’s holiday picks and what makes them versatile, and budget-friendly presents.

RECOMMENDATIONS FROM THE TOY INSIDER FOR BUDGET-FRIENDLY FUN

CLUB MOCCHI- MOCCHI- TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES JUNIOR PLUSH (TOMY)



Cost: $12.99 on Amazon

$12.99 on Amazon What makes it a good present, according to The Toy Insider: Nostalgia and the price point of these plush toys make them a great gift for people of all ages, according to Cucco. “Kids are still watching them today, too, so you can have a little kid who loves it. Maybe a teenager, adult. So, [a] great gift option and a great price point.”

EXTRA LARGE SUNGEMMERS SUNCATCHER CRAFT KITS: RAINBOW (PURPLE LADYBUG)



Cost: $13.99 on Amazon or PLBFUN.com

$13.99 on Amazon or PLBFUN.com What makes it a good present, according to The Toy Insider: For under $15, you get an arts and crafts activity, and window decor. “It'll give you a guide to know where to place the gems and it's just kind of like a relaxing activity,” Cucco said.



ADDISON RAE DELUXE MUSIC FASHION DOLL (BONKERS TOYS)



Cost: $19.99 at Walmart and Amazon

$19.99 at Walmart and Amazon What makes it a good present, according to The Toy Insider: Addison Rae has over 135 million followers across social media platforms. “Chances are, kids are gonna know who this is,” Cucco said. The Addison Rae Deluxe Music Fashion Doll comes with a ring light, microphone, and plays a song from the artist herself. On the back of the box, there is a QR code kids or adults can scan with their smartphones that plays a special message recorded by Rae. “She promotes body positivity and she just always has a positive message. So it's like a little bonus with the QR code,” Cucco said.

RECOMMENDATIONS FROM THE TOY INSIDER FOR STOCKING STUFFERS

KOOSH CAMEOS (PLAYMONSTER)



Cost: $19.99 on Amazon, PlayMonster.com

$19.99 on Amazon, PlayMonster.com What makes it a good present, according to The Toy Insider: Nostalgia, nostalgia, nostalgia. “Some people might recognize the Koosh ball that came out in the ‘80s,” Cucco said. “So, this kind of gives this retro toy a new modern twist because it adds these character heads to it. It's just fun to like, wiggle them and play with them and collect them.”

MGA MINIVERSE BRATZ MINIS (MGA ENTERTAINMENT)



Cost: $9.99 at major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target

$9.99 at major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target What makes it a good present, according to The Toy Insider: Collectable, great price point, and fun accessories make these a top pick for a stocking stuffer. Inside, kids and collectors will find a Bratz doll, or mini makeup accessories. “There's 24 different dolls to collect and 16 cosmetic items to collect. And since they're only $10, you can just get a whole bunch of them and stuff the stockings with them,” Cucco said.

TOY STORY TAMAGOTCHI (BANDAI AMERICA)

