Some of you might be eating out of your cereal bowl when you're watching ABC15 Mornings, but it's time to talk about a different kind of bowl: the one with pins!

You can score an awesome deal at participating bowling locations.

THE DEAL

On Tuesday nights after 8 p.m., the magic number will be $2.22. That's how much you'll pay each for games, shoes, pizza slices, and PBR Tall Boys.

This deal is valid at all kinds of places like Brunswick Zone, Bowlero, Bowlmor, AMF and more!

Be sure to check the location near you first before you go to make sure they're offering that deal, and most importantly, get a strike for just $2.22!