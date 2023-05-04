AZ Humane Society offering free adoptions through May 15

PHOENIX — Been looking for a furry friend? Now's the time to adopt!

The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoptions through May 15.

The society says the no-cost adoptions are due to overcrowding issues at their shelter.

They add that nearly 100 sick or injured pets are arriving at the shelter every day, while only 30 are being adopted each day.

At the end of April, the society said that it had more than 1,000 animals in its care at its shelter or through its Foster Hero homes.

To view all pets that are currently available for adoption, click here.