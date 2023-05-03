Share Facebook

Sunset is an adorable doggo with a stunning brown coat and the warmest brown eyes you'll ever see. She’s looking for a special family who will understand her needs and give her the care and attention she deserves. While she's a sweet and affectionate girl, she prefers a home with older children who can understand her boundaries and give her the space when needed.She would thrive in a home with an experienced owner who can guide her through the exciting world of learning tricks and training. Together, you can conquer new challenges and form an unbreakable bond. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet her!Sunset | 2 years old | 69.5lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4836462 | MCACC

Introducing Kevin, the ultimate companion who’s eagerly waiting for his forever home! If you’re looking for an easygoing dog, Kevin is the perfect match for you. He is a cuddle bug with a big heart and loves tasty treats, so be sure to stock up! He enjoys being around people of all ages making him a great fit for any family. Don't wait to bring Kevin home! He's ready and waiting to give you all his unconditional love. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Kevin | 2 years old | 46lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4842366 MCACC

Kingston is a senior dog who has spent his golden years faithfully wagging his tail and spreading love. He may have a few gray whiskers, but his spirit remains young and vibrant. Now, he's looking for a cozy spot to rest his paws and a loving family to call his own. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new pal.Kingston | 7 years old | 62.0lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A483246 | MCACC

Meet Remi, the perfect companion for laid-back afternoons! Remi is searching for a forever home where she can be the center of attention, soaking up all the love and affection you have to offer. She prefers a home without any fur siblings, as she thrives when she has all the focus and adoration to herself. She’s ready to fill your life with endless love and joy! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your fur-ever friend.Remi | 9 years old | 62lbs | Spayed Female | ID# A4847693 | MCACC

Brock is a charming and athletic boy who's here to steal your heart! With his dashing good looks and irresistible charm, he's a total chick magnet! Zoomies and spirited ball chasing are Brock's specialties! If you've been searching for a buddy to keep you motivated and active, Brock is the perfect companion for you! To keep up with his zest for life, Brock would best thrive in a home with older children and no small animals. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend.Brock | 2 years old | 55.5lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4815245 | MCACC

Harper is a sweet Pharaoh Hound mix who is ready to be someone's workout buddy. This athletic 2-year-old is always on the move! She loves to run and play but she wasn't always so agile. When Harper first arrived at the Arizona Humane Society she was suffering from a badly injured leg and she was barely able to walk. She was treated in AHS' Trauma hospital and then placed in a loving foster home where she could rest and recover. Now that she is all healed up, Harper is looking for a home of her own. She is a very smart dog. She is already housetrained and knows basic commands like "sit". She is eager to learn lots of new tricks... in exchange for yummy treats of course! Learn more about Harper and how to adopt her at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Meet Tyrone, the lovable goofball who has captured the hearts of everyone at the shelter. From his silly antics to his love for snoozing on his back with all four paws in the air, he's guaranteed to bring endless laughter and joy into your life! Tyrone is searching for a home where he can be showered with love, cuddles, and plenty of belly rubs. He is an active pup who would be thrilled to accompany you to the park for fun-filled adventures. Whether it's chasing balls, going for long walks, or simply exploring nature together, he'll be your faithful and enthusiastic companion every step of the way. Tyrone would love to meet you and your veterinarian! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet him!Tyrone | 5 years old | 70lbs | Neutered Male | ID# A4838194 | MCACC

