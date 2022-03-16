Watch
Arizona Humane Society waiving pet adoption fees for four days starting March 17

AHS
Ryker is a handsome three-year-old Sharpei mix who has been waiting for his forever home since January of this year and is one of AHS’ longtimer residents.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 13:30:51-04

PHOENIX — Arizona Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for four days as part of its St. Paw-trick’s Day special.

All dogs one year and older will be free to adopt from Thursday, March 17 through Sunday, March 20 at both adoption locations.

All pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, and will go home with a free bag of food and a free follow-up veterinary exam.

Adoptions can be done at the Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus at 1521 W. Dobbins Rd. in Phoenix and PetSmart at 4380 N. Miller Rd. in Scottsdale.

You can make an adoption appointment online or by calling each location.

See all of AHS's adoptable pets here.

