Bosco is a well-behaved gentleman who has a bit of a silly side when you get to know him. He's a hidden gem who's already had some training (including house training), and he absolutely adores meeting new people of all ages. He sits patiently for his treats and has a moderate energy level, and would 100% sit beside you getting loved on if he could! His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your lucky new best friend! MCACC

Uncle Iroh: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Shamu: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A690404 AHS

Pearl is an adorable pup who loves to go out and meet new people. She enjoys going for walks and playing with toys, and is a smart girl who loves to learn (she's already learned crate training and a few basic obedience commands!). Her adoption fee is only $50 and includes her spay, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your lucky new best friend! MCACC

Bill and Ted: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Meow! Kitty Boy is as handsome as they come. His distinctive heart-shaped marking shows just how loving this sweet cat is. Kitty Boy loves attention and is always there to greet you when you come home. He came to the Arizona Humane Society after his owner could no longer care for him. Once in AHS' care, veterinarians determined Kitty Boy needed several teeth extracted. After being treated in AHS' Second Chance Animal Trauma HospitalTM, Kitty Boy was placed in a foster home, where he could recover and enjoy some soft food for a few weeks. Now, Kitty Boy is feeling much better and he is looking forward to having a home of his own. He needs to be the only cat in his new home. If you are interested in adopting Kitty Boy or any other AHS pet, visit azhumane.org/adopt to make an appointment today! AHS

Tyson is a lovable gentleman who's already mastered a lot of what his new family will want him to know! He already knows how to sit, lie down, and shake hands with you on cue, he rides nicely in the car and enjoys looking out the window, and he's friendly and sweet with everyone he meets. His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your lucky new best friend! MCACC

Spirit: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A687694 AHS

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Roc is a gentle giant who's the perfect combination of sweet and playful! He's definitely had some previous training and likes to show you how well he can sit, shake hands, and speak on cue. He loves to play ball and go for walks with you, but is also happy to do his own thing when you're busy. His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your lucky new best friend! MCACC

Ashton: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A690416 AHS

Beatrice: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A690424 AHS

Guillermo - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Miss Muppet: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A690322 AHS

Odie is a shy, gentle boy who enjoys spending time with his people and looks to you for guidance and love. He enjoys going for walks so he can sniff and explore outside, practicing his tricks for treats, and cuddling up to you for attention. His adoption fee is only $50 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your lucky new best friend! MCACC

Boxer: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A690256 AHS

Penny is an energetic youngster with a personality that shines brighter than any gold you could imagine at the end of the rainbow! Everything this girl does, she does enthusiastically - wiggle, snore, cuddle, or play, there's nothing she does half-heartedly. Her adoption fee is only $50 and includes her spay, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your lucky new best friend! MCACC

Nugget and Roland - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

