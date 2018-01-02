An Arby's remodel scores you two weeks of freebies and prizes!

PHOENIX - A Phoenix Arby's is debuting a full remodel and wants to celebrate with all of you by offering freebies and prizes the first week of January!

The remodel includes a full change to the dining room from floor to ceiling. Arby's is designating this style of remodeling, the "INSPIRE." Every fixture is new, including wood plank floor tiles, chandeliers and other metal and wood elements.

This is the fifth store in Arizona to undergo the makeover, and more locations around the state will similar changes.

You'll want to head over to the location near 8th Street and Bell Road the next two weeks! Customers will enjoy:

January 3rd - 6th: Get free turnovers for dine-in customers between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

January 5th: Games for kids, face painting, live steel drum band from 5 to 8 p.m.

January 6th: Roast Beef Sandwich eating contest at 11 a.m.

January 6th: Bounce house, games for kids, face painting, live steel drum band from noon to 4 p.m.

January 2nd to 15th: Customers will enjoy free sandwiches! Free sandwiches include Roast Beef and Cheddar, Roast Beef or Chicken. There is a limit of one per customer at this location only.

Enter inside the location to win one FREE combo meal per month for a year. You must be 18 or older, and this is only available at this store.

IF YOU GO:

835 E. Bell Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85022