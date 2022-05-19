Affordable family fun: Day-trip to Jerome

JEROME, AZ — Nestled along the winding roads of Highway 89A in Yavapai County sits a small mountain town that represents the history of the Copper State.

Jerome, once heralded as the "Wickedest Wildest Mining Town in the West," drew in miners, bootleggers, gamblers, and others back in the late 1800s.

The roughly two-hour drive from Phoenix now attracts tourists from all over the world, learning about the history of the former mining encampment along with meeting its living and (some say) dead residents.

Executive Chef Michelle Jurisin, the owner of The Haunted Hamburger, says she knows this firsthand.

"It's a woman ghost that we have," Jurisin says. "They've seen her up in the upstairs window and seen her crossing the street in the dusk time and in the early morning. She's been spotted many times by many people just driving through town. She just disappears in the walls of The Haunted Hamburger."

Stories like that don't stop dozens from visiting her restaurant daily, enjoying her award-winning Haunted Hamburger along with milkshakes and cake.

Your pocketbook shouldn't be dented too much for a visit up the mountain.

All-day parking in Jerome is $4. Attractions such as the Gold King Mine and Ghost Town are $10 for ages 13-79, $7 for ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and under and 80 and over.

Lunch for a family of four at The Haunted Hamburger ranges anywhere from $50-70.